Reopening New Jersey: Virtual learning starts today for students in Jersey City

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- It is back to school on Thursday in Jersey City, where students are beginning the year with virtual learning.

Heavy rain forecast for Thursday won't matter much on the first day of classes, as students will not have to commute.

Virtual learning in the district will be in effect until mid-November.

But the return to remote learning will be a problem for thousands of students who have not received Chromebook laptops, because the district is still waiting on a shipment that is not expected until October.

That means in some families, multiple kids will have to share one laptop.

Jersey City's first day comes as three students in other districts across the state have tested positive for COVID-19. Each case is being handled according to each district's own guidelines.

All this happens as a back-to-school controversy brews in New York City.

Some teachers who showed up for in-class preparations on Tuesday found their classrooms not cleaned.

There was no soap, and there was no evidence of ventilation inspections.

Mayor de Blasio admitted a handful of schools were missed in the inspections, but the problem is being fixed.

He also announced there will be 100 thousand seats available on city school buses when the year begins September 21st.

