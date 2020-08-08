Reopen NYC: Musicians perform outside of Lincoln Center

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6333409" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Danielle Leigh reports as many businesses look to reopen following the pandemic, they are looking for new solutions to help employees keep their distance and stay healthy.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Musicians gathered outside of Lincoln Center Friday night to perform delightful tunes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The group was outside of the plaza either practicing or thoughtfully offering a serenade for the public.Although the performance didn't take place inside the legendary venue, it was nice to hear music in the vicinity for the first time in months.