Reopen NYC: Musicians perform outside of Lincoln Center

The group was outside of the plaza either practicing or thoughtfully offering a serenade for the public.
Although the performance didn't take place inside the legendary venue, it was nice to hear music in the vicinity for the first time in months.
RELATED: Coronavirus News: Lincoln Center to remain closed until fall
AI cameras may help businesses, schools maintain social distancing
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: