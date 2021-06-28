coronavirus new jersey

Long Branch cancels July 4th fireworks over crowded beach party

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

Long Branch canceles July 4th fireworks over crowded beach party

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Long Branch announced it will be postponing its 4th of July Fireworks this year due to a large beach party last weekend that was packed with out-of-towners.

The party sparked a large police presence to Pier Village, with videos surfacing all over social media.

"It was pretty hectic, was a little scared," said one attendee named Tyler. "I think it was a fun time though, being with my people and everything like that."

Officials say such pop-up parties are announced online and have a religious following.

RELATED | July 4th fireworks in the New York area and what got canceled

"Everybody just wanted to get into it," an attendee named Lance said. "It was hard to control, because everybody wanted to have fun. No one is going to get kicked out, because there's too many people."

Public Safety Director Domingos Saldida made the decision to pull the plug on July 4 fireworks after consultation with state and county police officials, citing the best interests of residents and businesses.

"The logistics within Pier Village were almost unmanageable due to the pedestrian traffic and the vehicles in the area," he said. "So that decision had to be made, and we closed down Pier Village at that point."

An announcement regarding the future date of fireworks will be made late this summer.

Saldida said there were social media posts circulating about other pop-up parties over the holiday weekend at Pier Village and also in Point Pleasant Beach, and that the safety and security of our residents will always be the first priority.

"Planning goes on every single day, intel goes on every single day, so we work towards the future and not having these events happen," Saldida said.

Law enforcement says its doing more to get ahead of the pop up party craze that sees thousands descend on one spot, sometimes bringing too much chaos.

ALSO READ | Curtain lifts on first full-capacity Broadway show since pandemic began
EMBED More News Videos

With most COVID restrictions lifted, the curtain was lifted on the first Broadway show with 100 percent capacity.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslong branchmonmouth countymedicalcoronavirus new jerseyjuly fourthcoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealth4th of julynew jerseynew jersey newsjuly 4thfireworks
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Masks not required for NJ students next school year: Murphy
COVID Updates: Delta variant makes up more than 20% of new cases
COVID Updates: NY, NJ see lowest hospitalizations
COVID Updates: FDA adds heart inflammation risk warning to vaccines
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Latest updates on deadly Florida condo collapse
Delta variant: What New Yorkers need to know
Residents near Battery Park protest monument to essential workers
NYC beefing up Times Square police presence after Marine shot
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat continues
Woman's dream of being Yankees bat girl comes true 60 years later
Photo of exhausted firefighter in California wildfire goes viral
Show More
Tropical Storm Danny forms, expected to make landfall Monday
Man shot during another jewelry robbery in Inwood
High-ranking Pagans Motorcycle Club members charged in assault
Florida 4-year-old helps avert fire disaster
COVID Updates: Delta variant makes up more than 20% of new cases
More TOP STORIES News