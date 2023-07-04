Extra Time: How NYC is preparing ahead of July 4th fireworks, festivities

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have the latest details on New York City's preparations ahead of the Fourth of July festivities.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have the latest details on New York City's preparations ahead of the Fourth of July festivities.

The NYPD is ramming up security ahead for Macy's Fourth of July fireworks and other holiday celebrations.

Police say there are no credible threats against the city of the fireworks display, but the NYPD says it will remain vigilant.

It plans to deploy 120 blocker cars, 26 sand trucks and 50 concrete barriers to prevent vehicles from going down closed streets and bridges. Police will also have access to 115 cameras.

Acting NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban says public safety is a shared responsibility. The NYPD says anyone entering a frozen zone will be screened and their bags will be checked.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

The countdown is also on to the annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. The turbo-charged chow down happens on Tuesday. On Monday, the contestants stepped on the scales for the pre-contest weigh-in at Hudson Yards. Miki Sudo, an eight-time champion, has eaten a personal best 48.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Joey Chestnut has won the contest 15 times, the most in history. He currently holds the world record of 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

NYC holiday weekend gun violence

The long holiday weekend has been plagued by gun violence in New York City, and police say they have never seen so many cases involving kids. The Bronx in particular was a hot spot. Seven of the nine shootings unfolded in that borough, and three of the victims were children.

Rockaway Beach drowning

Officials are using a holiday weekend tragedy to warn others about the dangers at the beach this summer. Drownings remain one of the top emergencies during the July 4th holiday weekend as thousands fan out at beaches across the Tri-State. Eyewitnesses say the beach where a 14-year-old drowned Sunday evening had just been closed due to thunder and lightning. It happened at Beach 73rd and Rockaway Beach around 5:45 p.m.

Supreme Court rulings explained

The Supreme Court ended a blockbuster term with several dramatic decisions that are likely to reverberate through much of the country, especially in higher education. From affirmative action to student debt relief to LGBTQ+ rights, the new rulings are all raising questions about the real-world implications. CNN'S Mike Valerio joined us to explain what these critical decisions could mean for you.

