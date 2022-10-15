Making Strides events set for Central Park, Long Island Sunday

Find out more - walk with us, and learn how to help in the fight against breast cancer.

The American Cancer Society is set to hold a pair of its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events on Sunday in Central Park and on Long Island.

The organization believes that ALL people deserve a fair and just opportunity to live a longer, healthier life free from breast cancer. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates survivors and thrivers, and raises funds for lifesaving breast cancer research, advocacy, programs, and services.

Thanks in large part to decades of work and the dollars you help the American Cancer Society raise, a breast cancer diagnosis does not come without hope, and the breast cancer journey is not one that has to be traveled alone. The American Cancer Society couldn't do all it does; work to save lives, provide free lodging, answer your calls 24 hours a day,/7 days a week/365 days a year, and fund groundbreaking research, without the support of the many sponsors who have joined with us on this mission to end breast cancer.

Cancer is a disease that affects everyone, but it doesn't affect everyone equally. Factors like racism, discrimination, poverty, lack of access to healthy and affordable food, and geographical location all impact a person's ability to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer.

We can't end breast cancer alone. We can't end breast cancer with just hope. We can't end breast cancer just by walking. We need you to help end breast cancer by taking action!

We invite you to join forces with us, the American Cancer Society - the nation's nonprofit leader working tirelessly to end breast cancer as we know it.

Sign up for Making Strides today at www.MakingStridesWalk.org/nyc

