Massapequa to face Massachusetts in Little League World Series elimination game

Watch the Long Island team take on Massachusetts at 2 p.m. on ABC7

Massapequa Coast lost 12-0 to Hawaii in the Little League World Series on Friday night.

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Massapequa Coast is set to play Massachusetts Sunday afternoon with their season on the line after being no-hit in a 12-0 loss to Hawaii on Friday at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

In order to continue their Little League World Series journey, the Long Island team must best Massachusetts, who lost to Mid-Atlantic on Saturday.

You can watch Massapequa take on Massachusetts Sunday at 2 p.m. on ABC7.

It comes after Massapequa was overmatched by Hawaii on Friday, failing to record a hit in their 12-0 loss.

Despite the disappointing loss, excited fans will continue to cheer the team on at a viewing party at John Burns Park, where the game will be streamed live on Sunday.

Massapequa Coast is the first team from Long Island to make it this far in decades, besting Toms River East 4-0 behind a Joey Lionetti no-hitter to advance to the storied tournament.

