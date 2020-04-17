coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Congressman Max Rose returns from National Guard deployment on Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Congressman Max Rose returned Friday from a two-week deployment with the National Guard.

The congressman assisted in the coronavirus response on Staten Island.

Congressman Rose, who serves as a Captain in the National Guard, worked as an Operations Officer in helping set up the 262-bed emergency hospital at South Beach Psychiatric Center on Staten Island.

"What I did was nothing compared to what our essential workers are doing every single day," said Rose, an Army combat veteran. "It was a privilege to get this essential COVID-19 hospital up and running. This operation was a testament to what we can accomplish as a city, state, and country when we put aside differences and focus on getting the job done. We need that same focus on securing even more PPE, testing, staffing, and economic aid for New York. I am going to continue doing everything in my power to make that happen."

While Rose was deployed with the National Guard to help with Staten Island's coronavirus response, his office continued to serve and fight for the people of New York's 11th Congressional District.

Rose's office has published a "Community Resource Guide" to assist constituents, businesses, and organizations navigate all the various federal, state, and local resources and information surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The guide will continually be updated as new information becomes available.

Rose served as an active duty officer in Afghanistan from 2012-2013 and earned a Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Combat Infantry Badge. Rose, a former Company Commander in the National Guard, has continued to serve in the Guard since being elected to Congress, where he is the first post-9/11 combat veteran to represent New York City.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citystaten islandcoronavirus new york cityhealthnational guardmax rosecoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus staten islandcovid 19 pandemicnyc newsstaten island newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Neighborhood Eats: Chef feeds healthcare workers with new program
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News