Coronavirus News: 150 vehicles pay tribute to family of Long Island firefighter who died of COVID-19

MEDFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- There was a touching tribute in Suffolk County on Thursday night for a firefighter from Medford who died of COVID-19.More than 150 fire trucks, ambulances and fire and police vehicles slowly passed the home of firefighter Bryan Danziger.His grieving family sat on their front lawn watching the solemn procession.Danziger was just 56 years old.