Go to the beach and get a shot - mobile vaccine center at NYC beaches this Memorial Day weekend

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Go to the beach and get a shot.

That is not the tagline for one of the bar's here on the boardwalk, that's from Mayor Bill de Blasio.


New York City's mobile vaccine buses are hitting the boardwalks for the start of beach season.

The city's beaches are going to open with lifeguards Saturday at full capacity, but they still want you to keep your distance from others.

Luna Park is open but you have to make a reservation in advance.

And if you haven't had time to get vaccinated, Mayor de Blasio says that's okay.

"We are going to go the extra mile, whatever it takes. And we're going to go wherever people are, so you've got to see our vaccine buses out all over New York City the next few days," he said. "And with so many amazing attractions coming back, beaches coming back, so you're going to see the vaccine buses at the beaches. Go get vaccinated, hit the beach. Real simple."

COVID shots will be available at Brooklyn Bridge Park, Prospect Park, Coney Island, Brighton Beach, Rockaway Beach, Orchard Beach, Central Park, Flushing Meadows, and Governor's Island.

Officials hope the buses will help make it easier for those who want the shot, and still haven't been vaccinated, to get it.


No mask is required on the sand.

But, officials still want you to put a mask on in the bathroom and certainly many of the restaurants will have their own requirements.

