Extra Time: Community mourns Harlem boy who died after going missing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with a vigil held for 11-year-old Alfa Barrie at his school in Harlem.

Barrie and his 13-year-old friend Garrett Warren died after falling into the Harlem River 10 days ago.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger was live in Harlem with more on the vigil.

Here are the other major stories from Tuesday's show:

13-year-old boy dies days after Staten Island shooting

A 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head on Staten Island on Friday has died. Jamoure Harrell succumbed to his injuries on Monday, officials announced Tuesday. Police do not believe he was the intended target of the shooting. The 16-year-old being sought in the playground shooting was picked up by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Queens school bus fire

Several students were rescued safely after a fire engulfed an entire school bus in Queens on Tuesday. First responders received a call around 3:45 p.m. of multiple vehicles on fire at 65-44 Saunders Street in Rego Park. Newscopter 7 was over the scene and captured a school bus engulfed in flames. The fire also spread to nearby cars. Six students who were on board the bus were evacuated safely by the bus driver.

Trial date tentatively set for Trump New York criminal case

Former President Trump, side-by-side with his attorney Todd Blanche, scowled into a camera, his hands folded on the table, as he appeared virtually Tuesday for the judge presiding over his criminal case. Judge Juan Merchan said Trump would stand trial March 25, 2024, at which point Trump appeared to flash an irritated expression, perhaps because the date conflicts with the primary calendar as he seeks to reclaim the presidency.

