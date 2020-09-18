reopen nyc

MTA says they've handed out 180,000 free face masks since start of $50 fine

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The city is providing an update on the number of masks handed out to MTA riders.

The agency announced that 180,000 free masks were distributed to subway and bus passengers just since Monday.

That was the day when a $50 fine was implemented for failure to wear a face-covering on pubic transit.

MTA officials reiterate that the objective of the fine is not to collect money, but rather to encourage mask usage.

Free masks are available at all station booths and from MTA staff and police officers as well as bus dispensers throughout the city.

MTA and Bridge and Tunnel Officers have handed out 698 masks to customers who were not wearing them, and have gotten 699 additional riders to properly adjust their masks.

The Mask Force has been at the following stations this week:
Bronx: 149 St-Grand Concourse
Manhattan/Bronx: 145 St
Manhattan/Bronx: 125 St /
Manhattan: Times Square-42 St
Brooklyn: Atlantic Av-Barclays Center
Brooklyn: Broadway Junction-
Queens: 74 St-Roosevelt Av-Jackson Heights
Queens: Jamaica-Sutphin/Archer

Staten Island: St George SIR

RELATED: Paul Rudd encourages young adults to mask up

RELATED: NYC Transit demonstrates ultraviolet tech killing COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Transit officials on Friday demonstrated the ultraviolet technology it is using to kill COVID-19 in a pilot program to disinfect entire trains.


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



abc7NY Phase Tracker:

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomomtaface masklirrbussubwaymetro north
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
NYC launches sweepstakes to encourage blood donations for holiday season
'Hamilton' could return to Broadway next summer, report says
COVID Live Updates: More hospitalizations than ever before, vaccine on horizon
COVID Live Updates: US braces for post-Thanksgiving surge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment | LIVE
NYC issues notice for at-risk residents as COVID cases surge
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
COVID Live Updates: More hospitalizations than ever before, vaccine on horizon
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
2-way tolling begins on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
Show More
New drive-thru testing site in NJ as COVID cases surge
Instagram influencer's friend reveals her state of mind before death
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
NYC launches sweepstakes to encourage blood donations for holiday season
Nurses at NY hospital stage strike amid spike in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News