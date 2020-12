MTA says they've handed out 180,000 free face masks since start of $50 fine

EMBED >More News Videos New York City Transit officials on Friday demonstrated the ultraviolet technology it is using to kill COVID-19 in a pilot program to disinfect entire trains.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The city is providing an update on the number of masks handed out to MTA riders.The agency announced that 180,000 free masks were distributed to subway and bus passengers just since Monday.That was the day when a $50 fine was implemented for failure to wear a face-covering on pubic transit.MTA officials reiterate that the objective of the fine is not to collect money, but rather to encourage mask usage.Free masks are available at all station booths and from MTA staff and police officers as well as bus dispensers throughout the city.MTA and Bridge and Tunnel Officers have handed out 698 masks to customers who were not wearing them, and have gotten 699 additional riders to properly adjust their masks.The Mask Force has been at the following stations this week:Bronx: 149 St-Grand ConcourseManhattan/Bronx: 145 StManhattan/Bronx: 125 St /Manhattan: Times Square-42 StBrooklyn: Atlantic Av-Barclays CenterBrooklyn: Broadway Junction-Queens: 74 St-Roosevelt Av-Jackson HeightsQueens: Jamaica-Sutphin/ArcherStaten Island: St George SIR