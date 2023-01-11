MTA Hero Daniel Griffith, 'Director of Reduced Fares' goes extra mile to make riders feel good

Griffith is known to go above and beyond to help riders, and even steps out of the booth to have personal conversations with them. Heather O'Rourke has details.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Daniel Griffith.

He has worked with the MTA for 11 years.

Griffith is the "Director of Reduced Fares", a program that benefits seniors and people with qualified disabilities by allowing them to ride for less.

Griffith is known to go above and beyond to help riders, and even steps out of the booth to have personal conversations with them.

He says it's the highlight of his day to see a rider leave happy after their questions have been answered.

