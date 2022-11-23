MTA Hero saves rider from dental distress, rescues gold tooth from subway tracks

Javier Cruz recently sprung into action to save a subway rider's gold tooth. Heather O'Rourke has details.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is a very kind train supervisor who sprung into action for a rider.

On Oct. 18, a woman was standing on the subway platform in the West 4th Street station, when she lost her gold tooth.

Train Supervisor Javier Cruz was there to help swiftly and safely.

After making sure the track was safe , Cruz climbed down onto the tracks and managed to find the gold tooth!

He returned it to its rightful owner, and thankfully, the 'canine' unit wasn't needed to carry out this mission.

