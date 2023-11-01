MTA Hero: Bus operator Felix Checo performs life-saving CPR on unconscious rider

Hether O'Rourke has details on this week's MTA Hero, Felix Checo, a Bx9 bus operator.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Felix Checo, a Bx9 bus operator.

On October 3, while Checo was operating the Bx9 bus, he was told that a passenger had lost consciousness.

Checo secured the bus, allowed customers to get off, and then went to check the unconscious passenger.

ALSO READ | Maine embarks on healing after mass killing suspect is found dead

He called 911 and the dispatcher directed Checo to start chest compressions and CPR because EMS was stuck in traffic.

Minutes later, EMS arrived and took the bus rider to the hospital.

NYPD notified the department of buses that the customer regained consciousness, largely in part because of Checo's actions on board his bus.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.