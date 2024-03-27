  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

MTA Hero: Captain Quincy Grigsby of MTA Police Department brings positivity to community

Heather O'Rourke Image
ByHeather O'Rourke WABC logo
Wednesday, March 27, 2024 11:46AM
MTA Hero: Captain Quincy Grigsby from the MTA Police Department brings positivity to the station
This week's MTA Hero is Captain Quincy Grigsby from the MTA Police Department who helps oversee operations, while bringing positivity to the station.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Captain Quincy Grigsby who has worked for the MTA Police Department since 2008.

He works at Penn Station and helps to oversee operations, while interacting with officers on the job and passengers traveling in the station.

Captain Grigsby is known for his positive attitude and how he treats the community around him.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW