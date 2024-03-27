MTA Hero: Captain Quincy Grigsby of MTA Police Department brings positivity to community

This week's MTA Hero is Captain Quincy Grigsby from the MTA Police Department who helps oversee operations, while bringing positivity to the station.

This week's MTA Hero is Captain Quincy Grigsby from the MTA Police Department who helps oversee operations, while bringing positivity to the station.

This week's MTA Hero is Captain Quincy Grigsby from the MTA Police Department who helps oversee operations, while bringing positivity to the station.

This week's MTA Hero is Captain Quincy Grigsby from the MTA Police Department who helps oversee operations, while bringing positivity to the station.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Captain Quincy Grigsby who has worked for the MTA Police Department since 2008.

He works at Penn Station and helps to oversee operations, while interacting with officers on the job and passengers traveling in the station.

Captain Grigsby is known for his positive attitude and how he treats the community around him.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.