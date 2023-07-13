MTA Heroes: 3 officers escort lost man with autism from NYC to Philadelphia

This week's MTA Heroes are three officers who sprung into action to help a lost man with autism get from New York City to Philadelphia. Heather O'Rourke has the story.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes are three quick-thinking officers.

Officers Azad Miah Officer Rochester Joseph, and Sergeant Craig Siegelbaum were asked to look for missing man with autism.

When they found him, they sprung into action.

The missing man, Tyree, managed to travel from Philadelphia to New York City, where he got lost at Grand Central Madison.

The officers ultimately helped him board a train back home to be reunited with his family.

"The family was going to come to New York to pick him up originally and someone came up with the idea to get him on an Amtrak train and have the family meet him there, Siegelbaum.

The officers, Tyree, and his uncle all reunited over zoom with Eyewitness News.

"I'm grateful that they were even able to coordinate something like this because I've heard of countless times where it didn't end like this," Tyree's uncle, Kevin Watson, said.

Tyree says he would like to thank the officers for escorting him over.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.