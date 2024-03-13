MTA Hero: Track maintenance Supervisor Joseph Depace works overnights for 29 years

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Joseph Depace, a Track Maintenance Supervisor with the New York City Transit in the Department of Subways.

Depace oversees the overnight emergency response team to make sure any issues are fixed for the morning rush, while also taking care of track repairs.

He has worked his entire 29-year career on the overnight shift.

Depace says he loves being in the middle of all the action and working with his colleagues to get the job done.

