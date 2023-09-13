MTA Hero: Bus operator Weixin Chen keeps riders informed during Union Square riot

This week's MTA Hero kept calm when an influencer giveaway turned into a riot in Union Square this summer. Heather O'Rourke has details.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is bus operator Weixin Chen.

He has worked for the MTA for 11 years and drives the X28 bus out of the Ulmer Depot in Brooklyn.

Chen kept calm when an influencer giveaway turned into a riot in Union Square this summer.

Customers say he went above and beyond to keep everyone on the bus informed on what was going on outside.

Chen says his favorite part of being a bus operator is making sure his passengers get home safely.

