MTA Heroes: LED conversion team works to make subway system brighter

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA heroes happen to be the New York City transit employees who are working to renovate and improve the lighting in the subways.

The employees are part of the LED conversion team, which includes masons, carpenters, and plumbers. That team includes 150 dedicated people.

The MTA says that just at the Lafayette Avenue station, there were nearly 500 light fixtures converted to LED lights.

The work at Lafayette Avenue station is part of a larger project to complete the transition of more than 150,000 fluorescent light fixtures to LED lights system-wide by 2026.

Officials say the LED light fixtures will brighten the subway system, as well as make it easier for the 15,000 security cameras in the subway system to capture images of any crime.

Thank you for the work that you do!

