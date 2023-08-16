MTA Hero: Metro-North Station Ambassador Tracey Connolly is helping hand for riders

This week's MTA Hero is Metro-North Station Ambassador Tracey Connolly, who greets riders, answers their questions and helps them get where they need to go. Heather O'Rourke has de

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Metro-North Station Ambassador Tracey Connolly.

Connolly works out of the White Planes station, where she greets riders, answers their questions and helps them get where they need to go.

She joined the MTA in October after 25 years in the customer service industry.

She says it "warms her heart to make sure people are happy."

Her colleagues and customers say she is a "bright light" and that the world needs more people like Tracey.

