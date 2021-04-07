MTA hero Antonio Sieunarine helps stop COVID spread

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10462127" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rafael Ruiz was operating a bus earlier this month when he noticed someone had accidentally left their phone behind.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We're honoring an MTA worker who has played an integral part in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.Antonio Sieunarine runs the MTA Service Delivery's COVID-19 Exposure Investigation process.As new COVID-19 cases are reported, Antonio initiates and oversees an investigation process with field teams to make sure that any potential close contact exposures are contained.He ensures investigations are managed thoroughly and quickly, so the MTA can keep its team members and riders safe from exposure and allow its field supervisors to focus on running service.He has provided guidance to countless colleagues as he helps them navigate this crisis.----------