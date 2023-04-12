  • Full Story
MTA Heroes save rider's iPad from subway tracks at Croton Harmon Metro North Station

Heather O'Rourke Image
ByHeather O'Rourke WABC logo
Wednesday, April 12, 2023 10:42AM
MTA Heroes save rider's iPad from subway tracks
EMBED <>More Videos

If you ever drop something onto the tracks, don't go down to get it yourself. Heather O'Rourke has more on our MTA Heroes.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes are Kenneth Weatherly and Vicki Caccitorre.

They are station ambassadors at the Croton Harmon Metro North Station.

Last month, they were on the job when they noticed a passenger drop his iPad on the tracks.

They quickly called Metro North's operation center to put a temporary hold on the tracks, which prevented trains from coming into the station so that they could retrieve his iPad.

If you ever drop something onto the tracks, don't go down to get it yourself.

Call a station ambassador like Vicki or Kenneth!

