MTA Heroes save rider's iPad from subway tracks at Croton Harmon Metro North Station

If you ever drop something onto the tracks, don't go down to get it yourself. Heather O'Rourke has more on our MTA Heroes.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes are Kenneth Weatherly and Vicki Caccitorre.

They are station ambassadors at the Croton Harmon Metro North Station.

Last month, they were on the job when they noticed a passenger drop his iPad on the tracks.

They quickly called Metro North's operation center to put a temporary hold on the tracks, which prevented trains from coming into the station so that they could retrieve his iPad.

If you ever drop something onto the tracks, don't go down to get it yourself.

Call a station ambassador like Vicki or Kenneth!

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.