The MTA mobile sales team was honored as the MTA Heroes of the Week for helping riders in their communities.

MTA Heroes are part of mobile sales team, making travel seamless for all riders

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Our MTA Heroes this week make up a group of employees who help customers with hundreds of transactions a week.

The mobile sales team travels around communities throughout all of the five boroughs - in a van -- as a way to connect with customers.

They help with things like reduced-fare application, transferring Metrocard balances, and exchanging damaged Metrocards.

The team's goal is to make it easier for customers to get help without having to travel too far.

