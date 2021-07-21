MTA Hero Marcia Joshua makes it her mission to spread positivity

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10796717" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The MTA Hero of the Week Darnell Byrdie saved his coworker's life with CPR.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is recognizing an MTA worker who's made it her mission to spread positivity in the transit system.That's making her our Hero of the Week.Station Agent Marcia Joshua is being recognized after one rider reached out to say her help made his day.Marcia was "attentive to detail, kind, a great conversationalist. She talked about the importance of being helpful and always assisting customers despite challenges she's faced over the years," the rider said."Always give 110% to your job no matter what that job is," Marcia said. "I love to travel, so I especially have a fondness for the tourists visiting our city. The subways can be challenging even for a local. So I give the tourists as much info as I can."In the day-to-day scrum of life, each of us can have profound impacts on others simply by taking the time to listen to their needs, be helpful, and be kind.These basic acts are a kind of heroism, and the MTA says they are always grateful to see their team members live them out.----------