mta hero

MTA Hero Marcia Joshua makes it her mission to spread positivity

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

MTA station agent recognized for kindness

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is recognizing an MTA worker who's made it her mission to spread positivity in the transit system.

That's making her our Hero of the Week.

Station Agent Marcia Joshua is being recognized after one rider reached out to say her help made his day.

Marcia was "attentive to detail, kind, a great conversationalist. She talked about the importance of being helpful and always assisting customers despite challenges she's faced over the years," the rider said.

"Always give 110% to your job no matter what that job is," Marcia said. "I love to travel, so I especially have a fondness for the tourists visiting our city. The subways can be challenging even for a local. So I give the tourists as much info as I can."



In the day-to-day scrum of life, each of us can have profound impacts on others simply by taking the time to listen to their needs, be helpful, and be kind.

These basic acts are a kind of heroism, and the MTA says they are always grateful to see their team members live them out.
ALSO READ | MTA Hero saves coworker's life with CPR
EMBED More News Videos

The MTA Hero of the Week Darnell Byrdie saved his coworker's life with CPR.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymtamta heromass transit
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MTA HERO
MTA Heroes: IT Department keeps trains, workers, passengers moving
MTA Hero saves coworker's life with CPR
MTA Heroes save woman who fell on express train tracks
Celebrating the MTA Heroes who helped fight pandemic underground
TOP STORIES
Mom in coma after fall down subway stairs during attempted robbery
AccuWeather Alert: Afternoon thunder threat
Air quality concerns continue due to western wildfire smoke
NYC health workers will be required to be vaccinated or tested weekly
MTA board meets over fare hikes, mask compliance
COVID Updates: Delta variant accounts for 4 out of 5 cases
Fight breaks out on Frontier Airlines flight, shocking passengers
Show More
FAA approves AirTrain linking Manhattan, LaGuardia airport
Beachgoers stunned as boat runs aground at Jersey shore
Bucks' 50-year wait ends with a title behind 50 from Giannis
NYC mayor says he'll boycott Ben & Jerry's over Israel stance
NJ man goes viral for accidentally cleaning wrong apartment
More TOP STORIES News