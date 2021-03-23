MTA heroes help save commuter after vicious attack in Brooklyn

Officials say a confrontation from above ground ended up on the subway platform at the Sutter Avenue train station on March 13.
Subway cleaner Nicole Bullock called for immediate medical attention after a customer was stabbed last week.
Station agent Evadnie Dorson spotted the confrontation and sent out an alert through the emergency booth communication system.
Bullock helped comfort the victim until medics and police arrived.
The MTA said while its team members shouldn't have to deal with violence in the subway system, they are grateful for Bullock and Dorson's quick-thinking and composure.
