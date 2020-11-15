New Jersey Coronavirus Update: NJ positive cases up from Friday's record-high since start of pandemic

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

➡️4,540 new positive cases

➡️279,274 cumulative total cases

➡️18 new confirmed deaths

➡️14,765 total deaths



These numbers are ALARMING and continue to rise. Take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe.

