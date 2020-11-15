coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey Coronavirus Update: NJ positive cases up from Friday's record-high since start of pandemic

New Jersey coronavirus update
By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey has recorded another new high in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Governor Phil Murphy reported 4,540 new positive cases Sunday, up from Friday's record-high.


"These numbers are ALARMING and continue to rise," Murphy tweeted. "Take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe."

On Saturday, the state reported 4,395 Friday, 145 cases less than Sunday's report.

On Nov. 10, 3,877 cases was the highest since April.

Murphy also announced 18 new confirmed deaths.

With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surging in New Jersey, Governor Murphy is rolling out new restrictions and empowering communities to take further action.

New Jersey counties and municipalities may now order an 8:00 p.m. curfew on nonessential businesses to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Toni Yates has more on the new COVID restrictions in New Jersey.


New restrictions also took effect on Thursday that limit the hours for indoor service at bars and restaurants.

