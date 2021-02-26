coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey mom dies of COVID days after giving birth to third son

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
By
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- On one of the hardest days of their lives, the family of Joanna Jimenez talked about their last joyous gathering - her baby shower.

Baby Ashton was born February 13 - it was an emergency delivery because Jimenez was battling COVID. His mom lost her battle, never having the chance to hold, in her arms, the baby she carried with care for nearly nine months.

Jimenez leaves behind her three boys -- 15-year-old Jordan, 18-month-old Christian, baby Ashton. She also leaves behind her devastated husband, Chad Augustus.

"I'm just trying to stay strong...every day I want to let my emotions out, but I'm trying to stay strong for the kids and the family," said Augustus.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help her three boys begin their lives, without the mother that family and friends called 'the glue of the gathering.'

"I've had so many experiences and memories with her - she's always been by my side," said best friend Cynthia Sanchez.

"I'm so proud of her for the woman she became after she had kids - she dedicated her life to making sure her kids were good," said her brother, John Jimenez.

The love is still flowing in the family - they all decided to let Jimenez's heartbroken mother, Ashton's grandmother, take the lead in caring for him. They say it eases her sadness in losing her daughter.

"So now we just have to celebrate her life each and every day," said her sister, Jacqueline Diaz.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseypatersonpassaic countymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseynew jersey newspregnancygofundmepregnant woman
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Vaccine Updates: Storing Pfizer vaccine at normal freezer temps
Come on in: NYC indoor dining capacity expanded
COVID Vaccine Updates: 2 ways kids become seriously ill from COVID
Paterson schools starts meal delivery program for students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID vaccine from J&J
10 hurt in multi-vehicle accident in Brooklyn
Girl's hearing loss discovered from mask mandate leads to help for boy in Honduras
The Countdown: FDA panel endorses 3rd vaccine; House to vote on COVID relief bill
Carranza steps down, Porter to serve as NYC Schools Chancellor
Suspect 'didn't like the way' Chinatown stabbing victim looked at him
Man's driveway blocked by toppled tree months after Isaias
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp
Black photographer, VR engineer continue to blaze trails
Who is Meisha Porter? Meet NYC's new schools chancellor
Lamborghini crashes fleeing NYC traffic stop, 2 run from scene
Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls taken in mass abduction
More TOP STORIES News