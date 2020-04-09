coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: New Jersey unemployment claims climb 32%, breaks previous record

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey's jobless claims spiked 32% last week, breaking a record set the week before, and Gov. Phil Murphy promised Thursday that no one owed jobless benefits will be denied despite delays because of the state's old computer system.

The spike in claims to about 206,000 from 155,000 reflects the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the state's economy, according to the Labor Department.

The state's unemployment website has been deluged with applicants, slowing it down and leading officials to ask people to try the site at off-peak times.

"No one will be denied one penny of their benefits," Murphy said Thursday.

The hardest-hit workers were from the food service industry, followed by those at doctors' and dentists' offices, the department said. Administrative workers were also hit hard.

A $600 supplemental unemployment benefit for workers that stems from the federal relief bill is set to begin for laid-off workers next week. It will be issued separately from regular jobless payments.

New Jersey is among the states hit hardest by COVID-19.

The state's death toll climbed by about 200 people to 1,700, Murphy said. The total number of positive cases topped 51,000, up from about 47,000.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew jerseytrentonmedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthemploymentnew jerseynew jersey newsunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Union City police detective dies from COVID-19
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Murphy: NJ won't reopen until 'proper testing regime' in place
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News