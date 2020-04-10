Coronavirus News: NY COVID-19 ICU admissions down for first time

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For the first time since the coronavirus crisis struck New York, there were fewer admissions to the intensive care unit on Thursday than the day before.The number of newly admitted patients to ICUs statewide on Thursday was 17 less than were admitted on Wednesday.Despite a soaring death toll, Governor Andrew Cuomo says it's an encouraging sign."Change in ICU admissions is actually a negative number for the first time since we started this intense journey," he said. "That means there are fewer people in the intensive care units statewide than there were, and, again, that's the first time we've seen a negative number so that's good. The three-day average of that is down."There are more hopeful signs that the worst may have passed. While there was a slight increase in total hospitalizations and the number of patients being put on ventilators, the three-day averages for both remain on a downward trend.Additionally, hot spots in suburban communities around New York City seem to also have stabilized, and the percentage of growth upstate also remains relatively flat.