coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: New York reboots unemployment site to improve process

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York state says those filing for unemployment will find the process to be much more user friendly when they go online on Friday.

Up until now, some say they've called hundreds of times and not been able to get through.

"You have millions out of work, the next shoe drop is going to be millions of people call in for unemployment benefits, crashing the system," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"What happens is you go online, you fill out the application. If you fill out the application in full, you're done. If you leave any of the fields blank, what's been happening is they tell you call the system. So you call the system to follow up. That's what then caused the crash in volume and then the system goes down," Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Governor Cuomo, said.

Starting Friday morning, users in New York will find a new application online that has fewer questions created with the help of Google.

The state will call you back in 72 hours so applicants don't have to call them. The state also adding hundreds of staff to help out.



The system was overwhelmed as just this week 347,000 have filed for unemployment in New York State. That brings the total since March 14th to 800,000.

In New York they're now shutting down their website from 7 pm to 7am daily to give their website time to catch up and process all the applications.

In New Jersey, their jobless claims spiked 32 percent in the past week alone.

Governor Phil Murphy saying the influx has slowed their website and they've asked people to try using the site during non-peak hours.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersnew yorkmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthemploymenthospitalhealth careunemploymentvirusjobs
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Nonprofit mails spa boxes to women fighting breast cancer amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News