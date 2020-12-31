City of Newark holds moment of silence for lives lost due to COVID

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9205940" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> All churches throughout the Archdiocese of New York rang their bells Wednesday at noon to honor the 322,000 people who have died from coronavirus in the U.S.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A special remembrance and moment of silence was held Wednesday night for all the victims of the coronavirus in Newark.Newark Mayor Ras Baraka led a candlelight vigil in front of City Hall.To date, 761 people from the city have died from COVID.However, the mayor says next year brings the promise of better times."As we walk into 2021, we're gonna holler that we are winning, and this virus will not destroy our lives -- it will not demean us -- it will not separate us," Baraka said.Attendance was limited because of the ongoing threats of the pandemic, but the mayor asked people to take part from their front yards.