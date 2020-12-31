coronavirus new jersey

City of Newark holds moment of silence for lives lost due to COVID

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A special remembrance and moment of silence was held Wednesday night for all the victims of the coronavirus in Newark.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka led a candlelight vigil in front of City Hall.

To date, 761 people from the city have died from COVID.

However, the mayor says next year brings the promise of better times.

"As we walk into 2021, we're gonna holler that we are winning, and this virus will not destroy our lives -- it will not demean us -- it will not separate us," Baraka said.

Attendance was limited because of the ongoing threats of the pandemic, but the mayor asked people to take part from their front yards.

