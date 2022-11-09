Tropical Storm Nicole bears down on the Bahamas, Florida

Fresh off his reelection win Tuesday night, Governor Ron DeSantis warned Floridians not to take this storm lightly.

Tropical storm Nicole is making landfall in Florida, stiring the tides and causing strong wind and rains. Josh Einiger is in Florida with more.

JENSEN BEACH, Florida (WABC) -- As crews evacuated dozens of people from vulnerable locations in the northwestern Bahamas as Tropical Storm Nicole approached Wednesday, residents of Florida braced for the storm.

"We are forecasting it to become a hurricane as it nears the northwestern Bahamas and remain a hurricane as it approaches the east coast of Florida," Daniel Brown, a senior hurricane specialist at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, said Wednesday.

More than a hundred miles north of where Nicole will likely make landfall - and with the storm still far out to sea - Florida's Atlantic coast is already taking a beating.

South Florida communities like Boynton Beach were already seeing flooding Wednesday morning, well in advance of the storm.

It is expected to strengthen at least to a Category 1 hurricane by the time it makes landfall Wednesday night not far from Palm Beach.

As of Wednesday morning, 16,000 power crews have staged to work on restoring power as soon as the storm passes.

And while it's nowhere near as powerful as Hurricane Ian, which killed 130 people when it pummeled the state in September, emergency management officials say Nicole won't do anyone any favors as they work to rebuild.

"This incoming storm is a direct threat to both property and life," said Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald. "A low category hurricane or even a tropical storm will cause more damage than usual due to the weakened infrastructure we have. If you were impacted with flooding from Hurricane Ian than you can expect to be impacted by this upcoming storm as well."

Residents in at least three Florida counties - Flagler, Palm Beach and Volusia - have been ordered to evacuate from barrier islands, low-lying areas and mobile homes. The evacuation orders went into effect Wednesday morning.

In advance of the storm, Palm Beach International Airport closed Wednesday morning, and Daytona Beach International Airport planned to cease operations at 12:30 p.m. Orlando International Airport, the seventh busiest in the U.S., was set to close at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Further south, officials said Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport were experiencing some flight delays and cancellations but both planned to remain open.

Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's club and home, is in an area that is under a Palm Beach County evacuation order, sitting about a quarter-mile inland from the ocean. The main buildings sit on a small rise that is about 15 feet (4.6 meters) above sea level and the property has survived numerous stronger hurricanes since it was built nearly a century ago.

The resort's security office hung up Wednesday when an AP reporter asked whether the club was being evacuated. There is no penalty for ignoring an evacuation order, but rescue crews will not respond if it puts their members at risk.

Many school districts in Florida also canceled classes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nicole could intensify into a rare November hurricane before hitting Florida, where only two have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 - the 1935 Yankee Hurricane and Hurricane Kate in 1985.

Brown said the storm will affect a large part of the state.

"Because the system is so large, really almost the entire east coast of Florida except the extreme southeastern part and the Keys is going to receive tropical storm force winds," he said.

The storm is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia on Thursday, forecasters said. It was then forecast to move across the Carolinas on Friday.

Early Wednesday, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Florida and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts to the approaching storm. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is still responding to those in need from Hurricane Ian.

