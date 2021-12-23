coronavirus new jersey

Newark mayor tests positive amid NJ school closure announcements

Coronavirus Update for New Jersey
By Eyewitness News
Newark mayor tests positive amid NJ school closures

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- As COVID cases soar in New Jersey, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has tested positive for COVID, and school closure announcements continue.

Baraka said he tested positive after a family member contracted the virus.

"I came back positive, but I have absolutely no symptoms at all," an energetic Baraka said while hosting a 35-minute-long Facebook live stream, showing no signs of illness.

Baraka said after a female family member tested positive, everyone in the household got tested.

"My wife and my son came back negative. I came back positive," he said. "By the grace of God, I have absolutely no symptoms whatsoever. But one of my family members does have symptoms because she only took one shot."

Baraka was joined on his Facebook live stream by Dr. Mark Wade, who told the mayor his experience demonstrates how the vaccine and booster shots prevent serious illness.

ALSO READ | NJ sets daily record with nearly 10,000 new COVID cases, some schools go remote
Anthony Johnson has more on schools going remote as New Jersey reports a new daily record for COVID cases.



Meanwhile school closure announcements continue in the Garden State.

Hackensack Public Schools announced late Wednesday that due to rising COVID cases. The city's schools will shift to remote learning for today.

The district plans to return to in-person learning after the Christmas break.

The Paterson public school district will go remote after the holiday break through January 18th.

That move came after two large high schools in the district, Eastside and John F. Kennedy, switched to remote learning this week.



Despite a 97% vaccination rate, the mayor of Paterson announced the city will amplify its vaccination operation.

Its mobile unit will also work during city holidays and evenings, the mayor said.

A whopping 9,711 positive cases reported Wednesday set a new daily record in New Jersey, and the state has now surpassed 6,000 positive cases for the past seven days.

The positivity rate of 16.82% is the highest statewide since last Christmas, when it hit 17.09%. Hospitalizations stand at 2,100, the highest since last April, but are still about 1,500 fewer than the same time last year.

RELATED | Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News anchor Liz Cho talked to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the rise of Omicron



