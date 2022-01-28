weather or not

Tracking the nor'easter: The art of the forecast

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tracking the nor'easter: The art of the forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The art of the forecast is a complicated one and tracking the timing and snow totals for this weekend's nor'easter has been just that.

"We're looking at all of the ingredients going into this storm," said Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg. "When we are formulating the forecast we are starting to look at the weather map first. We formulate our ideas... and then we look at those models for some support for our thinking."

And whether it's a few inches to a foot of snow, planning a forecast requires a look at the entire country.

"As meteorologists we're focusing on all of the U.S., all of North America, we go out to the Pacific Ocean because the weather is fluid," says AccuWeather Expert Senior Meteorologist David Dombek.

For the full story, be sure to watch the latest episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg" in the above video player.

You can watch the episode here, but if you want to enjoy a better experience, did you know you can catch "Weather or Not" on your television set? Just make sure you add the ABC7NY app to your streaming device (Roku, Apple TV, etc.) to check out this and other episodes of "Weather or Not."

ALSO READ | Turning the tide on climate change: Offshore wind farms coming to NY, NJ
EMBED More News Videos



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew york citynew jerseyconnecticutaccuweathersnowwinter weatherforecastweather or not
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER OR NOT
Turning tide on climate change: Offshore wind farms coming to NY, NJ
Confetti Master of Times Square shares science of New Year's blizzard
Snow, fire, flooding: Extremes marked the year in Tri-State weather
Weather or Not: 7 ways climate change is affecting your life
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Update: Tracking the nor'easter
New Yorkers urged to prepare for snow, wind as nor'easter looms
Wake for NYPD Officer Rivera being held at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Parents livid after 9-year-old girl left locked outside school in cold
Holocaust letter detailing family's death found at NY flea market
Missing NJ mom, 2 young kids found safe, won't be returning home
Mayor Eric Adams vows change amid surge of NYC violence
Show More
Car hits NYC restaurant, which is burglarized the next night
100 bags of fentanyl found in bedroom of 13-year-old who died from ...
Missing NYU adjunct professor found safe at hospital
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter approaching
Man sentenced to 25 years to life for attempted murder of 4 officers
More TOP STORIES News