Winter Storm Update: How much snow to expect on Saturday

The cold is already in place, and a reinforcing shot of arctic air (which includes some light snow) will arrive on Friday, ensuring that the upcoming storm will be a snow event.
The big wildcard is the exact track of the storm, which will have huge ramifications for how much snow and wind we get. A track farther offshore would spare us from the brunt of the storm, while a track closer to the coast could mean near-blizzard conditions over a wide swath of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
While it's too early to get specific with snowfall totals, a plowable snowfall looks likely along the I-95 corridor including New York City with at least several inches of accumulation.
While it's a little early to put out a snowfall map for a storm that won't begin in earnest until Friday night, here are some probabilities for #nyc. Keep in mind that a difference of 30-40 miles east or west can make a huge difference in amounts in this situation. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/i2yPx5L5jH— Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) January 26, 2022
The best chance of blizzard conditions and a foot or more of snow is from eastern Long Island into eastern parts of New England.
At the same time, areas well north and west of New York City could be completely spared as there will be a very sharp cutoff in snowfall totals as you head away from the storm.
We're still more than two days from the start of the storm, so lots can change between now and then! Keep it tuned to ABC7NY as we track what could be the biggest storm of the winter so far.
