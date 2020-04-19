Coronavirus News: Nursing home deaths represent 25% of all COVID-19 fatalities in New York

Officials say 3,425 residents of New York state nursing homes or adult care facilities have died because of COVID-19, according to new information released by the state health department. The data is as of April 18.
That represents nearly 25% of the state's COVID-19 deaths.
Queens has had the most deaths -- 754 in total. The Bronx follows with 554 deaths.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address