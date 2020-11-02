reopen nyc

NYC's 'opt-in' period for remote students to switch to blended learning begins

By and Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The only "opt-in" period for New York City students wishing to switch from full-remote to blended learning is underway.

November 2-November 15 is the only time that families will be able to make that change. If they do not, they will be fully remote for the entire school year, according to officials.

For information on opting-in to the blended learning plan the city posted information at schools.nyc.gov/returntoschool2020.

"Now that they've seen school up and running, now that they've gotten a chance to see how schools are running, parents have a lot more information, and I understand parents wanting more information before making that choice. Now that we've been able to show how our schools are working, it's time for an opt-in period, it's time to give parents and students a chance to come back into the schools," Mayor de Blasio had said.
EMBED More News Videos

The chancellor said this period will be the only time for families to make this change.



As of October, 280,000 students are attending school in-person as part of the city's blended learning option.

The city said overall attendance was at 85.3%, lower than they'd like to see. Blended learning students' attendance was 82.9%, while remote-learning students' attendance was 85.5%.

UFT President Michael Mulgrew responded to City Hall's decision to reduce the opportunities for parents to opt-in to blended learning

"City Hall's decision violates the plan New York City filed with the state, and it breaks faith with parents," Mulgrew said. "Families were told they would have an opportunity each quarter to decide whether their child returned to the classroom or remained fully remote. Such a decision undermines parents' trust in the system."

ALSO READ: COVID-19 testing begins in New York City's yellow zone schools
EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager has more on a City Council oversight hearing over COVID testing at New York City schools.



RELATED: Classrooms shut down in NYC COVID zones, parents up in arms
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on the hostile backlash over New York's new COVID restrictions.




Click here to view the cluster maps if using the mobile app


WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.




MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates


UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york cityback to schoolmedicalabc7ny instagramreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkrichard carranzareopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomomayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
COVID Updates: Cruises get green light from CDC; cases rise around the world
Port Authority begins $50 fine for anyone not wearing mask
Cops bust massive Halloween night warehouse party
COVID Updates: More than 230,000 Americans have died of coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Access-a-Ride van slams into subway station entrance in NYC
NYC businesses board up ahead of Election Day, 1.1 million early votes cast
Port Authority begins $50 fine for anyone not wearing mask
Pro-Trump caravans snarl traffic, spur protest
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty winds
Tabloid wins lawsuit after calling Johnny Depp a 'wife beater'
Show More
President Trump suggests he'll fire Dr. Fauci after election
COVID Updates: Cruises get green light from CDC; cases rise around the world
Cops bust massive Halloween night warehouse party
Cuomo: Travelers must now test for COVID before and after visiting NY
The Countdown: Trump, Biden criss-cross the country in final campaign push
More TOP STORIES News