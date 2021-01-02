Coronavirus Update NYC: 49 zip codes in NYC reach 10% COVID positivity rate

Some 340,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been delivered to New York City, but just 88,000 have been administered.
The goal of having one million people in New York City vaccinated by the end of the month appears to be a lofty goal.
However, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the goal is within reach.
In the meantime, the COVID positivity rate continues to spike.
New York City sheriffs shut down large New Year's Eve gatherings in SoHo and Queens.
In addition, 49 zip codes in New York City are now above the 10% positivity rate.
As for the vaccine, there has been a slower than expected rollout for the first group, which include health care workers and those working and living in nursing homes.
The mayor says the pace will pick up.
"New York City will lead the way -- we have the will, the sense of urgency, we have the capacity, we have the know how -- this is a chance for New York City to shine and help achieve the president-elect's goal," de Blasio said. "It is so clear that there is no reason for anything but urgency at this point."
Experts believe that once 10-20% of the city is vaccinated, the cases will start to drop -- but right now only 1% has been vaccinated.
