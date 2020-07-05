Reopen News: More options for NJ commuters as NY Waterway adds ferry routes

Starting Monday, July 6, modified service will be restored to the following routes: between Hoboken/14th Street and Midtown/West 39th Street in Manhattan, between Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken and Midtown/West 39th Street, between Liberty Harbor in Jersey City and Pier 11/Wall Street, and between Paulus Hook in Jersey City and Pier 11/Wall Street.
"We promised to do our best to get back to normal service, whatever 'normal' will be, and we are working to fulfill that promise," Founder & President Arthur E. Imperatore said.
NY Waterway says it has added extensive health and safety measures after receiving feedback from customers.
The company says all ferries and buses are cleaned and sanitized after every trip and all terminals are cleaned several times a day.
Additionally, all customers and employees are required to wear face coverings, ferry and bus capacity will be limited to 50 percent, and all seating areas will be marked off for social distancing.
The newly restored routes are in addition to existing service between Paulus Hook in Jersey City and Brookfield Place/Battery Park City, between Port Imperial in Weehawken and Midtown/West 39th Street, between Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal and Brookfield Place/Battery Park City, and from Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County, with stops at Pier 11/Wall Street, Brookfield Place/Battery Park City and Midtown.
Free connecting buses meet arriving ferries at the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal and provide service on two routes, one going east on 42nd Street and retuning west on 34th Street and another going east on 50th Street and returning west on 57th Street.one route along 42nd Street.
Visit nywaterway.com for more information or call 1-800-53-FERRY.
