reopen nyc

Reopen News: More options for NJ commuters as NY Waterway adds ferry routes

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New Jersey commuters will have more ways of getting into New York City when they return to work as NY Waterway has added four more ferry routes.

Starting Monday, July 6, modified service will be restored to the following routes: between Hoboken/14th Street and Midtown/West 39th Street in Manhattan, between Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken and Midtown/West 39th Street, between Liberty Harbor in Jersey City and Pier 11/Wall Street, and between Paulus Hook in Jersey City and Pier 11/Wall Street.

"We promised to do our best to get back to normal service, whatever 'normal' will be, and we are working to fulfill that promise," Founder & President Arthur E. Imperatore said.

NY Waterway says it has added extensive health and safety measures after receiving feedback from customers.

The company says all ferries and buses are cleaned and sanitized after every trip and all terminals are cleaned several times a day.

Additionally, all customers and employees are required to wear face coverings, ferry and bus capacity will be limited to 50 percent, and all seating areas will be marked off for social distancing.

The newly restored routes are in addition to existing service between Paulus Hook in Jersey City and Brookfield Place/Battery Park City, between Port Imperial in Weehawken and Midtown/West 39th Street, between Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal and Brookfield Place/Battery Park City, and from Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County, with stops at Pier 11/Wall Street, Brookfield Place/Battery Park City and Midtown.

Free connecting buses meet arriving ferries at the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal and provide service on two routes, one going east on 42nd Street and retuning west on 34th Street and another going east on 50th Street and returning west on 57th Street.one route along 42nd Street.

Visit nywaterway.com for more information or call 1-800-53-FERRY.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york citywaterwaysmedicalreopen nyccoronavirusferrycoronavirus outbreaknyc ferrycoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomo
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
Beaches continue social distancing as NYC gets ready for Phase 3
Coronavirus Updates: NYC preps for Phase 3 without indoor dining
NYC fireworks finale lights up sky from Empire State Building
Coronavirus Updates: Weekend mass resumes for Brooklyn Diocese
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 bodies found just few hours apart in Hudson River
From stabbings to shootings, NYC hit with spree of violence overnight
Coronavirus Updates: NYC preps for Phase 3 without indoor dining
4th of July fuels worries about skyrocketing COVID-19 cases
Beaches continue social distancing as NYC gets ready for Phase 3
Cosby citing systemic racism as he fights assault conviction
Kanye West tweets that he is running for president
Show More
Former officer charged in Floyd's death posts $750K bond
4 injured after high-rise apartment building fire in Manhattan
Google creates feature helping users navigate COVID-19 hot spots
2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting
COVID-19 survivor gives birth to healthy triplets
More TOP STORIES News