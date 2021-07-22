NYC Homecoming Week concerts: Dates and locations announced

The mayor said the city can hosts events like Homecoming Week because 70% of NYC adults have received at least one vaccine shot. But "we've got more to do with younger New Yorkers," the mayor said, ahead of the school reopening in September.
Here are the dates and locations for the Homecoming Week concerts:
-Monday Aug. 16 - Orchard Beach in Bronx
-Tuesday Aug. 17 - Richmond County Bank Park on Staten Island
-Thursday Aug. 19 - Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn
-Friday Aug. 20 - Forest Hills Stadium in Queens
-Saturday Aug. 21 - Great Lawn in Manhattan's Central Park
New York City's Homecoming Week has officially been designated as August 14 to August 22.
Headliners for each of the concerts preceding the finale concert in Central Park have yet to be announced.
Regarding the Central Park event, the city says the week of concerts "will culminate in a historic concert on the Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, August 21, featuring such talents as Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, and Bruce Springsteen, among others."
That show is being organized by legendary music producer, Clive Davis.
Davis, 89, is tasked with pulling together eight megastars to perform a three-hour show.
