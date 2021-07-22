reopen nyc

NYC Homecoming Week concerts: Dates and locations announced

Reopening New York City
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Raw Video: De Blasio unveils homecoming concerts

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYC's Homecoming Week celebration will feature five concerts, one in each borough, beginning Monday, August 16, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

The mayor said the city can hosts events like Homecoming Week because 70% of NYC adults have received at least one vaccine shot. But "we've got more to do with younger New Yorkers," the mayor said, ahead of the school reopening in September.

Here are the dates and locations for the Homecoming Week concerts:

-Monday Aug. 16 - Orchard Beach in Bronx
-Tuesday Aug. 17 - Richmond County Bank Park on Staten Island
-Thursday Aug. 19 - Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn
-Friday Aug. 20 - Forest Hills Stadium in Queens

-Saturday Aug. 21 - Great Lawn in Manhattan's Central Park

New York City's Homecoming Week has officially been designated as August 14 to August 22.

Headliners for each of the concerts preceding the finale concert in Central Park have yet to be announced.



Regarding the Central Park event, the city says the week of concerts "will culminate in a historic concert on the Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, August 21, featuring such talents as Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, and Bruce Springsteen, among others."

That show is being organized by legendary music producer, Clive Davis.

Davis, 89, is tasked with pulling together eight megastars to perform a three-hour show.

ALSO READ | Officials push vaccines over masks as cases rise again in Tri-State
EMBED More News Videos

After months of decline amid soaring vaccination rates, coronavirus cases are once again on the rise in the Tri-State area.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityconcertcoronavirus new york citybill de blasioreopen nycmusiccentral parkfree concert
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
COVID Updates: Summer surge called 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'
More vaccine sites close as demand withers; CDC panel to meet
COVID Updates: Delta variant accounts for 4 out of 5 cases
NYC high school principal returns home after 40-day bout with COVID
TOP STORIES
Same sex assault suspect targets 3 women in NYC park
New Yorkers relocating to Florida in droves during pandemic
Seagull hits teen in face while on Jersey Shore ride
More vaccine sites close as demand withers; CDC panel to meet
Muffin recall Walmart: Possible listeria contamination spurs FDA alert
AccuWeather: Best bet and less humid
Man with coronavirus disguises as wife on Indonesian flight
Show More
Deliveryman on moped struck & killed in Brooklyn
Man arrested after driving through protesters in Greenwich Village
COVID Updates: Summer surge called 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'
Flight attendant pushing beverage cart to NYC to honor 9/11 colleagues
Northeast Florida hospitals returning to COVID peak amid delta surge
More TOP STORIES News