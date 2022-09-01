NYC Mayor Adams to visit Queens to mark one year since Hurricane Ida

Janice Yu reports on one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida devastated the Tri-State.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will be in Ozone Park, Queens, a neighborhood hit hard by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, to mark one year since the storm Thursday.

One year ago, relentless rain sent the New York City area into a state of emergency, as water poured into homes and subway stations and left vehicles nearly submerged on major roadways.

Thirteen people were killed in New York City and 30 people were killed in New Jersey.

One year later, many are asking how do we keep something like this from happening again?

The Department of Environmental Protection has provided inflatable barriers in many of the most flood prone areas, but officials are calling for more to be done.

"We can't sit back and assume the city can protect it from everything. Our climate is changing and we have to be conscious. You have to protect your property, you have to get that flood insurance, you have to keep stuff out of your basement," New York City Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed a plan that would use more than $41 million in federal funding to rebuild infrastructure in flood prone areas.

