NYC gets last fix of indoor dining this weekend before Monday ban

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- This weekend, New York City is getting its last fix of indoor dining before it will be banned once again starting on Monday.

Governor Cuomo says COVID positivity rate is climbing, and restaurants are one of the reasons.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that indoor dining would be shut down in New York City starting on Monday.



The milder weather on Saturday night was a huge bonus, and many chose to eat outdoors - however, starting on Monday, that will be the only option along with takeout and delivery.

It has been a trying year for Mark Dominuez, like it has been for so many.

"We were supposed to open in March when the city started to shut down," he said.

Dominuez, along with his wife own 'The Red Grill' on the Upper East Side, and finally got the eatery up and running - even the 25 percent capacity with indoor dining was hard, but they did it.

They have space for 129 seats inside, but instead, they are doing 33. Now, starting Monday, those 33 seats inside will be gone again.

Governor Cuomo made that announcement as the city's COVID positivity rate skyrocketed.

"I understand why they are shutting down the indoor dining piece of it," said Erzsi Karkus.

Health is the first priority for many, but then there is the livelihoods of all those involved in the shutdown - people have rent to pay and bills to pay.

Dominuez had to pay an extra $20,000 to build the outdoor seating area.

"The DOB came last Friday and told us we had to take it down - we made it too big," Dominuez added.

It was another blow - but he, along with many are just hoping and praying this will be the worst it gets.

"We have to wait, follow the rules like everybody else. And hopefully, all of this is over soon," he said.

The ban on indoor dining is only in New York City - indoor dining in Westchester and on Long Island remains at fifty percent capacity.

