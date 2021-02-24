Schools Chancellor Carranza talks about reopening NYC middle schools

New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza spoke with Eyewitness News about the reopening of the city's 471 middle schools for in-person learning.
About half of the schools will reopen with five-day-a-week instruction, while the others will have a hybrid model.
The chancellor said parents should feel confident that they are doing everything they can to keep the infection rate low in the schools. Some 62,000 middle schoolers have opted-in to in-person learning.
"We've continued to keep our safety protocols in place. I think the evidence is overwhelming that we've been able to safely reopen the classrooms. The positivity rate, the latest positivity rate is 0.58%, so we're going to double down on what we've been doing: social distancing, mask-wearing, deep cleaning, disinfection, all of the things that we've been doing since September because it's been keeping our students and those who serve our students safe," Carranza said.
3K through 5th-grade students have been back in their classrooms, at least in a hybrid model at the very least, and some for five days a week, since November.
"The challenge with middle and high school is that there's a lot more movement in those grades. So, we've worked it out now for the middle grades. We're excited about them coming back, and we're already hard at work going through all of the very complex things that we need to take care of for high schools as well," Carranza said.
Now that many New Yorkers are getting vaccinated, the school district is compiling information to find out how many teachers and employees have been vaccinated.
"It's a complex issue because not all of our educators live in New York City, so we're working with other jurisdictions. But our estimate is that 30,000 of our teachers have received the vaccine to date, and of those 30,000 there's a subset who have had both doses," Carranza said. "We are very excited that educators have been prioritized and we're encouraging everyone to get those vaccines."
