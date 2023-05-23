Extra Time: What MTA fare hike could mean for NYC riders

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have more on an MTA fare hike that would affect everyone from subway riders to drivers.

If the increase goes through, riders will have to pay $2.90 for a subway or bus ride by Labor Day. That is a 15-cent increase from the current fare of $2.75.

It would be the first increase in nearly four years, and it's not just subways and buses, but the railroads, bridges and tunnels.

Eyewitness News reporter Joe Torres was in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx with more.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

NY officials call for expedited work authorization for asylum seekers

Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul are calling on the White House to expedite work authorization for the thousands of asylum seekers in New York City. Adams and Hochul were at Industry City Monday morning looking to fill open jobs with the more than 70,000 asylum seekers who have arrived in the city so far. That's including the 5,800 migrants who arrived last week alone. The governor said thousands of jobs need to be filled during a historic labor shortage, like 5,000 farm jobs and 5,000 food service jobs.

Harlem missing boys investigation

Vigils will be held for the two boys who died after going missing in Harlem over a week ago. Investigators are also revealing new details about the case and said they spoke to a teenager who claims he saw Garrett Warren and Alfa Barrie playing near the edge of the Harlem River on May 12. The teen said Garrett tried to push Alfa toward the river and both ended up in the water. The witness said he left to look for an adult to call 911.

Resident physicians at Elmhurst Hospital begin 5-day strike

Resident physicians at Elmhurst Hospital hit the picket line Monday for a five-day strike, marking the first doctor strike in the city in more than 30 years. The physicians, who are part of a training program run by Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine, are demanding better pay and benefits such as safe rides home from work at night. The hospital is part of the Mount Sinai system, but resident physicians at Elmhurst say they make up to $7,000 less than their counterparts at Mount Sinai in Manhattan.

