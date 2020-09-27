Principals' union declares unanimous vote of no confidence for mayor, schools chancellor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6229399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One day before NYC's phased reopening of in-person learning, the union representing over 6,400 New York City's school leaders declared a unanimous vote of "No Confidence" for Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chancellor Richard Carranza due to their "failure to lead New York City through the safe and successful reopening of schools."The Council of School Supervisors and Administrators' Executive Board made the announcement Sunday morning.The CSA is calling on Mayor de Blasio to cede mayoral control of the Department of Education for the remainder of this health crisis and for de Blasio and Chancellor Carranza to seek the immediate intervention of the New York State Education Department."School leaders want school buildings reopened and have been tirelessly planning to welcome back students since the end of last school year," said CSA President Mark Cannizzaro. "They must now look staff, parents, and children in the eye and say they have done all they can to provide a safe and quality educational experience, but given the limited resources provided them, this is becoming increasingly difficult. During this health crisis, school leaders have lost trust and faith in Mayor de Blasio and Chancellor Carranza to support them in their immense efforts and provide them with the guidance and staffing they need. Quite simply, we believe the City and DOE need help from the State Department, and we hope that the mayor soon realizes why this is necessary."