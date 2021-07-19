Restaurant Week returns to New York City

Today marks the return of Restaurant Week. And the city's marriage bureaus are reopening, too!
Junior's Cheesecake in Brooklyn is among the many restaurants looking for a boost with the city's first real Restaurant Week in two years.
The week of deals is actually five weeks long. Diners can eat at some of the city's best restaurants at discounted rates.
And unlike last year, this year you can actually eat in.
It's a huge relief for this struggling industry.
"Slowly coming back, it's been great," said Andy D'Amico, chef partner at Marseille. "Restaurant Week is usually a very successful time of year for us."
And here's an added bonus: after lunch, you can start planning your wedding!
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced New York City's Marriage Bureau in Lower Manhattan is reopening for in-person nuptials starting Friday.
You can book your appointment starting today.
All this is thanks to our relatively high vaccination rates and COVID numbers that continue to remain low.
Over the weekend in the city, just 44 people were in area Intensive Care Units being treated for coronavirus.
