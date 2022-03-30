operation 7: save a life

Operation 7 Save a Life: Paterson receives hundreds of smoke alarms

By Eyewitness News
Paterson receives hundreds of smoke alarms as part of Operation 7

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- In New Jersey, the mayor of Paterson received hundreds of smoke detectors from Operation 7 Save-A-Life.

The initiative, which is designed to increase public awareness about fire prevention and preparedness, has partnered with the state's division of fire safety for more than two decades.

During that time, the number of fires have decreased sharply in Paterson.

Last year, there were 152 fires, the lowest number on record. This year there could be even less.

In the past 24 years, Operation 7 Save-A-Life has given out more than 200,000 smoke alarms across New Jersey.

WABC-TV is proud to be a partner.


