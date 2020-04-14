coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC death toll surges over 10,000 in revised count

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City added 3,700 deaths to the count, pushing the death toll over 11,000, because they were presumed to have died of coronavirus, but never tested positive.

These are deaths of people at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or private homes who never received a test but are likely to have died of coronavirus in the last month.

While these deaths have not been included in publicly announced counts until now, city health officials have been cataloging these additional people, examining their symptoms and medical histories.

In including the deaths, the city is acknowledging that limited testing makes it impossible to ever know exactly how many people have died of coronavirus.

While the state is attributing 7,905 deaths in New York City to coronavirus, this additional number - 3,778 - pushes NYC's death toll over 11,000 and puts the statewide toll at about 15,000.

"Behind every death is a friend, a family member, a loved one. We are focused on ensuring that every New Yorker who died because of COVID-19 gets counted," said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. "As a city, it is part of the healing process to be able to grieve and mourn for all those that have passed because of COVID-19. While these data reflect the tragic impact that the virus has had on our city, they will also help us to determine the scale and scope of the epidemic and guide us in our decisions."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island

RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathshospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Neighborhood Eats: Chef feeds healthcare workers with new program
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News