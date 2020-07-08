reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Paterson begins holding in-person outdoor graduation ceremonies

By
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Paterson Public Schools began holding in-person outdoor high school graduation ceremonies Wednesday to honor the accomplishments of the Class of 2020.

The event followed a virtual commencement last month and was held at Eastside High School, which lost Principal Dr. Gerald Glisson to the coronavirus.

Students decked out in caps and gowns sat 6 feet apart at the socially distanced ceremony on the football field, with school officials saying they were determined to give the students the sendoff they deserved.

"It means a lot," graduate Isis Silva said. "It means I didn't quit like some other people because I thought I was going to quit at some point because I was tired of it. But it's good."

Related: New Jersey schools gear up to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies in July

The district has planned for a few celebrations to follow state guidelines, but this day was all about the students from the School of Government and Public Administration.

"I worked hard in my four years in the ROTC at this school, and I'm proud I made it," graduate Eddie Furman said. "No matter what, I made it...It's another step in my life. So I can do what I propose to do in my life."

Related: Newark high school graduates honored with drive-by celebration

In order to pull off graduations for every single graduating senior in the school district, officials are planning to hold 10 ceremonies within a few days. They are hoping the weather cooperates.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
EMBED More News Videos

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationpatersonpassaic countymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseygraduation 2020class of 2020covid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealtheducationnew jerseygraduation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 update
NJ mandates outdoor masks when social distancing not possible
Booker, Biden win in NJ, some races undecided
Coronavirus Updates: Zero deaths in CT for 1st time since March
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 update
Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen
Mayor, chancellor outline NYC Schools reopening plan
NJ mandates outdoor masks when social distancing not possible
Long Island enters Phase 4, museums and higher ed open
Police: Driver panicks, drives though protest in Times Square
4 dead, 3 injured in Paterson shooting
Show More
7 On Your Side: NYPD retirements nearly double last year's rate
AccuWeather: Sticky storms Wednesday
Man stabbed in candy store after being accused of staring: police
Amtrak offers deal for passengers on sleeper trains
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies
More TOP STORIES News