New Jersey coronavirus update: Teachers return to classrooms in Paterson

Officials say teachers will work Monday through Thursday in-person and work remotely on Fridays.
Students in select special education and English language learners programs will return June 8.
There is no word on when the rest of the students will return.
Last month the school board voted for a phased reopening after the Paterson teachers union raised concerns.
