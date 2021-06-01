coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Teachers return to classrooms in Paterson

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
Paterson teachers returning to classrooms today

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Teachers are being welcomed back to school buildings today in Paterson, after a confusing back-and-forth about in-person learning.

Officials say teachers will work Monday through Thursday in-person and work remotely on Fridays.

Students in select special education and English language learners programs will return June 8.



There is no word on when the rest of the students will return.

Last month the school board voted for a phased reopening after the Paterson teachers union raised concerns.

ALSO READ | Memorial Day: Local ceremonies, parades honor fallen servicemen and women
The Tri-State area is honoring our fallen servicemen and women this Memorial Day. And President Biden spoke at Arlington National Cemetery.



